Virginia Beach man arrested for suspected illegal marijuana distribution business

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach man was arrested on Friday after Virginia Beach police searched a business they suspected to be illegally selling marijuana.

While executing a search warrant in the 700 block of Seahawk Circle, VBPD arrested Timothy Bruce Reagan Jr., 39, and had taken about 11 pounds of marijuana, five ounces of psilocybin mushrooms, THC gummy products, a large quantity of THC wax, and a gun.

Reagan has been charged with:



Possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I/II controlled substance

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Possession of a firearm while in possession of controlled substances

Evidence photos shared by VBPD show the weapon, a few hundred dollars in cash, and marijuana products and paraphernalia on a table.