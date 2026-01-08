Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Accidental kitchen fire at Cape Henry Towers injures firefighter, displaces one

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An accidental kitchen fire at Cape Henry Towers hospitalized one firefighter and displaced another adult, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

VBFD was dispatched around 4:30 p.m. to the 3200 block of Page Avenue after reports of a commercial multi-family structure fire. Upon arrival, units saw heavy smoke coming from the top floor of the 16-story building.

Crews located and contained the fire in a single apartment on the 15th floor, and they had water on the fire around 5 p.m., according to officials. The fire was declared under control shortly after, and marked out completely just after 6:30 p.m.

The fire was accidental and started in the kitchen, according to the fire department.

The American Red Cross is assisting one displaced adult, and one firefighter was taken to a local hospital due to smoke inhalation. There were no other injuries or transports.

