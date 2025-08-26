Virginia Beach nonprofit donates adorable lab to state police to help with stress, trauma

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia State Police is welcoming an adorable new member to the team: Vader the Labrador retriever!

Vader has been training for the past two years and completed the ADI Public Access Test and Skills Test, which measure behavior and stability. Police say these certifications allow him to help in critical incident stress debriefings, one-on-one peer sessions, and more.

Trending coverage: Chesapeake 'dancing deputy' with young girl is your feel-good video of the day

Chesapeake 'dancing deputy' with young girl is your feel-good video of the day

The dog will play a key role in helping Virginia State Police's first responders with stress and trauma.

"Studies show that police officers experience significantly higher rates of trauma exposure than the general population, reinforcing the need for wellness initiatives and supportive tools. Facility dogs, like Vader, are one way to help address these challenges and promote officer resilience," VSP says.

Vader was donated to state police by Mutts with a Mission, a Virginia Beach-based nonprofit. The nonprofit selected Vader to assist state police due to his "calm temperament, attentiveness, and ability to adapt quickly to a high-stress environment," police say.