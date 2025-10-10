2025 Duck Jazz Festival canceled due to severe weather

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — The annual Duck Jazz Festival in the Outer Banks has been cancelled due to weather conditions, town officials announced Friday.

The town manager said canceling the event, scheduled for Oct. 11-12, was not a decision made lightly after monitoring weather conditions throughout the week. The festival will not be rescheduled this year.

"The Duck Jazz Festival is a beloved event that holds great meaning for our town and its residents," Town Manager Drew Havens said in a statement. "We share in the disappointment of this cancellation, and we know how much this festival means to so many. Our thanks go out to the countless volunteers, sponsors, performers, and partners who have worked so hard to prepare for this year’s event."

Officials said they look forward to seeing attendees at the 2026 Duck Jazz Festival in October 2026.

