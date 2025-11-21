21st Annual Holly Days Bazaar and Arts Festival Returns to Southern Shores This Weekend

SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. — All Saints Episcopal Church is getting into the holiday spirit as they kick off their 21st year of the Holly Days Bazaar and Arts Festival on Friday and Saturday. For more than two decades, All Saints Episcopal Church has been kicking off the holiday season with this event.

On Thursday, News 3 got to catch the action of the church members and 39 vendors setting up for the two-day event. Vendors sporting items like food, crafts, artwork, jewelry and everything in between. All Saints Episcopal Church is in on the fun too. Hosting a silent auction with over 70 items, holiday treats, toys and jewelry for purchase and much more.

It’s a special tradition for All Saints Episcopal Church and wouldn’t be possible without numerous members, volunteers, local businesses, and community members who help make it happen.

“We have a pretty affluent community on the Outer Banks. It's just a real community activity here outside and inside the church," said Arline Arnold, the chair of the event.

For the church, the two-day event is not only a gathering place for the Outer Banks community but gives back to it as well.

“We donate everything back to the community. This year, we hope to donate $30,000 back, mainly to the local community, to service organizations. We contribute to such activities as the Beach Food Pantry, Food for Thought, Community Care Clinic of Dare, Outer Banks Relief Foundation, Interfaith Community Outreach, Children and Youth Partnership (for Dare County) and Room in the Inn. We distribute this from mainly proceeds of Holly Days," said Tim McKeithan, with All Saints Episcopal Church.

This year the event is being dedicated to Vip Vipavetz, a beloved person who helped shape the event into what it is today. Vipavetz passed away this year.

"He was a wonderful person to work with. We lost him this year, it was tough. He was a big part of this church," said Arnold.

The Holly Days Bazaar and Arts Festival will be on Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be lunch on-site to purchase on both days.