'They know it's superior': OBX shrimper praises restaurants serving authentic local shrimp

STUMPY POINT, N.C. — News 3 recently learned that 28 of 44 surveyed Outer Banks restaurants were not selling local shrimp, though the majority were advertising that they were. We spoke with longtime Stumpy Point based shrimper, Robby Midgett, who shares that though there was some disappointment in the results, he was more proud to see the countless restaurants that are supporting the local industry.

Midgett has been a shrimper since 1995 and his family has been around the fishing industry for generations.

"My son is 10th generation in this in this town. I shoveled fish when I was 13-years-old, right here, before I ever owned this dock," said Midgett.

On Monday News 3 reported the results of SeaD Consulting’s shrimp authenticity testing that happened in early December at 44 random restaurants in the Outer Banks. The company saying that though almost all of the restaurants were advertising that their shrimp was locally wild caught American shrimp, their tests showed that 28 restaurants came back as serving imported farm raised shrimp.

"I understand that sometimes, the way the North Carolina laws are, it's hard to get shrimp. Sometimes it's a seasonal thing, you know, five or six, seven months out of the year people shrimp maybe a few more months now, and they they probably have to to supplement the shrimp to buy some frozen seafood," said Midgett.

Midgett says he can understand the challenges that restaurant leaders face when it comes to access for shrimp. And though there was some disappointment, he decided to focus on the positives of these results, the 16 restaurants included that are authentically supporting the local fishing industry.

“That means the world to me to know that there's people out there pulling for us, that care, because they want fresh seafood, and they care about the heritage. It's not just that they want the seafood, they care about the heritage of what we do," said Midgett.

And also for people that are expecting it, to know that they are getting what they are asking for.

“Some may not care, but others do care about the quality of the food and what's in the food. They do care if it's gassed or frozen, or they do care what country it's coming from. Some people don't care, but some people do, and that's important to have an educated decision," said Midgett.

Midgett says he hopes the coverage on this subject will bring to light the quality of local wild caught shrimp and the continued importance of restaurants focusing on fresh seafood moving forward.

“The restaurant, people that buy the fresh shrimp. They care about quality of food. They know what they're serving. There's some of them that really step up to the plate and serve wild caught North Carolina shrimp. And they know what they have. They know it's superior," said Midgett.