Coast Guard saves two people, cat and dog 65 miles offshore of Cape Hatteras

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — About 65 miles out on the ocean off Cape Hatteras is where U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City crews got the distress call, leading to the rescue of two people, a cat and a dog from their 40-foot catamaran on Tuesday. A first-of-its-kind rescue for USCG Aviation Survival Technician 2nd Class James Butz.

"It was my first dog and my first cat. I'm stoked to get them on the same case here, it was awesome," said Butz.

Butz has been a rescue swimmer for four years, but Tuesday's rescue was a first-time experience for him — two people saved along with their cat and dog.

"I think it's a rite of passage for every rescue swimmer, to be able to get some pets," said Butz.

Butz was part of the four-person USCG Air Station Elizabeth City helicopter crew that was paged out early Tuesday morning by the passengers of a 40-foot catamaran in distress about 65 miles off Cape Hatteras.

USCG Air Station Elizabeth City in its post saying specifically, "The vessel had a torn jib sail but was able to make progress towards land using their diesel engine. However, after they discovered a small hole in the vessel and weather conditions worsened to include up to 18 foot seas, the crew activated their EPIRB (Emergency Positioning Indicator Radio Beacon) to signal to the Coast Guard they needed help."

About an hour's flight from the base for the crews and dangerous ocean conditions.

"It was about 30 to 40 mile an hour winds. It was about 10 to 15 foot seas," said Butz.

Once the crew got on scene, Butz was the one who went into the water, where he swam to the boat where the two people, their cat and dog were waiting for him.

"I swam to the boat, I hopped on, and they were there waiting for me ready to go. It was two survivors, one dog and one cat. We elected to have the first survivor take the cat with them. So we ended up putting the cat in a dry bag to keep it safe, then our helicopter came in, they lowered the basket, I put them in the basket, hoisted them up. And then after that, I swam back to the boats, and the second survivor was ready to go, and this one had a dog. So again, they were really well prepared. The dog had flotation as well, so it made our job super easy," said Butz.

A team effort makes a rescue like this possible: Butz in the water, the pilots keeping the helicopter steady and a flight mechanic lowering and bringing everyone back into the helicopter.

"It's a team effort, and it's why we train so hard all the time," said Butz.

Butz also credits the people on the boat for being prepared to call for help. The distress call came in from the two using an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon on board their boat.

"It's a life changer, especially out here. They call it the Graveyard of the Atlantic, for a reason. Even the most prepared mariners, things go wrong really fast. Having a working EPIRB like these people did, having proper flotation is very key to safety," said Butz.

For Butz and the crew, an unforgettable experience being able to answer a call on this day and every day.

"We do it for a reason, it gives us purpose. To be able to go down and help those in their worst times, I couldn't ask for anything more. I'm glad they get to spend New Year's dry and safe. It's a great way to ring in the New Year," said Butz.