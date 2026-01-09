Golf cart worries on NC 12 pushes Southern Shores leaders to raise speed limit

SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. — The Southern Shores Town Council recently unanimously approved raising the speed limit on N.C. 12 from 35 to 40 mph, specifically to stop people from driving low-speed vehicles like golf carts on the highway. The town council's reasoning was safety for drivers of both cars and the low-speed vehicles.

"Some of us talked about the experiences and what we had seen and what we had heard from residents about low speed vehicles, golf carts on North Carolina 12. And how they were impeding traffic in some ways, but more importantly, how it appeared that there was dangerous conditions that were were being created," said Mark Batenic, a Southern Shores town council member.

"I fully understand safety concerns, and I fully understand the thoroughfare of business people like me, who have got to get up and down the beach every day. But it was a little shocking that the manner that this was executed," said Chris Marik, part owner and general manager of Ocean Atlantic Rentals.

Marik feels there should have been better communication from the town of Southern Shores on this topic.

"There could have been some communication, I think, handled and served to represent the reason that there's golf carts on the roads here. The reason is, people are wanting them in this tourism driven community," said Marik.

A significant part of OAR's business is renting golf carts to tourists when they are visiting.

"We do very hard work on trying to let them know what's legal, what isn't, we label our golf carts, we operate within DOT parameters, and we're their friend here on the Outer Banks. A huge swath of our rentals is folks who are physically challenged, who need help getting to and from the beach, and they need help getting up and down the road," said Marik.

The Southern Shores Town Council voted unanimously in December to raise the speed limit on N.C. 12 from 35 to 40 mph, specifically to stop street-legal golf carts from being driven on N.C. 12. In 2022, the speed limit was lowered from 45 to 35, but at that time the council wasn't aware it would open up the highway to low-speed vehicles like golf carts.

"After three years of observing what some of the motorists have done, both visitors and locals in unsafe times, we just don't want to have to do something after there's been an incident, or, God forbid, a fatality," said Mark Batenic, a town councilman.

Batenic says he's seen firsthand how dangerous it can be when drivers on N.C. 12 are stuck behind a low-speed vehicle.

"I personally observed improper passing and unsafe conditions, and my concern is more for the people on the golf carts," said Batenic.

The town is stressing that this all comes down to safety.

"We just want to keep everybody safe, plain and simple. We don't want anybody getting hurt. We want them going home and coming here and having a good time and going forward," said Batenic.

Marik understands, but he felt blindsided about how fast the decision happened and also has worries about the speed limit being raised.

"I just hope there isn't a repercussion that we can't see coming right now because of raising the speed limit on a road that we already know people like I said, are getting to and from work, and sometimes probably moving a little quicker than they want to be," said Marik.

With the council's approval to raise the speed limit, Batenic shares the request the town is making to law enforcement.

"By going to 40, we've asked law enforcement here to be more vigilant in enforcement," said Batenic.

The town's decision to raise the speed limit is now in the hands of the North Carolina Department of Transportation, which has to approve it. Town leaders hope that happens soon.

If approved, people driving golf carts can still cross N.C. 12 when going to and from the beach on the side streets across the town. The rest of the town's speed limit is 25 mph, so it would not impact other areas of Southern Shores.