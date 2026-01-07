Lifeguard pay increase, housing policy approved by Nags Head commissioners

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — Though we're in the offseason in the Outer Banks, the Nags Head Board of Commissioners took the time to approve changes that Nags Head Ocean Rescue lifeguards will see come this summer: a base and returning pay increase, housing and management policies for the property that up to 16 lifeguards will call home.

"We're really ramping up that part of the agency, recruiting for the summer and also reaching out to our staff to retain those folks and have people return and make it a place that people feel valued and part of the community and want to come back here and serve. Not really getting rich doing the job, but it is rewarding in a lot of ways. But these kids have to afford to be able to come here and be able to live here for the summer," said Chad Motz, NHOR captain.

The base pay for lifeguards went from $20 to $20.50 per hour and for supervisors from $21.25 to $23 per hour. Each year the lifeguards return, they'll now receive a 50-cent bump in pay per hour — it was previously a 25-cent increase each year. These increases cap after five years.

"They have rent, they have their meals, they have all of that to pay for. And so providing a wage that allows them to live here in the summer in addition to working here is really important to the whole picture," said Ben Cahoon, mayor of Nags Head.

The board also approved a housing policy and agreement for property management for a house the town built specifically to support workforce housing for its lifeguards in the summer. The property is two stories with four bedrooms on each floor, kitchen, living room and bathroom spaces on each floor as well.

"We settled on a property management company who will manage that facility for us, so they'll be the direct interface with the lifeguards, get the leases signed, take the deposits, do all the work that those professionals normally do," said Cahoon.

Up to 16 lifeguards will be able to live in the space, and from April to the end of October, they'll be the only ones who can live there. Rent will be $500 per month, with each person required to lease for four months. After that period, occupants can lease month to month, with all utilities included.

"We're really excited about it, and I think that's just going to make it along with pay rate, I mean, it may make a bigger difference that we have quality housing for these lifeguards," said Cahoon.

The town is also constructing a second space to house another 16 lifeguards that will be ready next year. On the housing front, Cahoon feels their efforts in providing workforce housing like this for seasonal employees has two benefits.

"The fact that we take that pressure off the market means that those units are available for the other people who need to live here in season. I think the other benefit is that the town of Nags Head has taken the lead in building housing for our employees, and I think that's pretty good model for the larger community to say maybe that is one of the things that we can do and do better," said Cahoon.