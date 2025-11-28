Christmas Trees and community: How Hurricane Helene strengthened an Outer Banks tradition

KITTY HAWK, N.C. — Spending a month during the holiday season in the Outer Banks is nothing new for Ashe County residents Ricky Hurt and Abel Warner. For the past six years, Hurt has been selling fresh western North Carolina Christmas trees here, and this is the second year that Warner has joined him.

WTKR News 3's Outer Banks reporter Will Thomas first met the two in 2024. Hurt and Warner continued this holiday tradition in 2024 just a couple of months after Hurricane Helene devastated their and many communities in western North Carolina.

"It's one of those things you really can't put words to, because there's so much feeling behind it," said Warner.

"It really holds dear to my heart. The OBX is just full of a bunch of good people," said Hurt.

Hurt says they have always felt the support from the Outer Banks each year of doing this. But that feeling was even more solidified last year here at the beach and back home during recovery efforts.

"We had a lot of people from the Outer Banks who were just coming up there to help us rebuild. And then we get down here to try to make money and put money back to the community, and everybody in this place was just wholehearted supporting us. It was amazing," said Warner.

The tradition of spreading Christmas cheer continues this year with the crew expected to sell about 700 Christmas trees.

"We basically bring Christmas to town. We have a lot of people tell us that when you guys show up, you bring Christmas to town. So we kind of embody that," said Warner.

It's also tradition for many locals and visitors on the Outer Banks. Ever since the operation started six years ago, Peggy and Thomas Clifford have gotten their Christmas tree here.

"We try to get the biggest tree we can fit in our house. We have so many ornaments that we deck it out," said Peggy Clifford, a local resident.

"Extremely happy to see them back. The restaurant here changed hands, but they were able to get here. We were happy with that, and we're happy to help local North Carolina folks anytime, especially with what happened to them last year," said Thomas Clifford, a local resident.

For Abel and Ricky, there have been a lot of positives back home over the last year in the recovery efforts. Being able to continue to spread holiday cheer here in the Outer Banks is a tradition they want to continue for as long as possible.

"Last year, us coming down here kind of solidified us for life. It's a Christmas tradition now, right? Coming down to the Outer Banks. This is what it will be till the end of my time," said Warner.

"I just wanted to say thank you to the Outer Banks. You guys have been great. The love and appreciation we get here is amazing, and I hope to see you again this year," said Hurt.

The operation is set up in the back parking lot of Two Roads Tavern (3833 N. Croatan Highway) in Kitty Hawk. They will be open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the next few weeks during the holiday season.