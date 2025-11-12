'Somebody's Looking Out for the Little Guy': Outer Banks Workforce Summit Gives Locals a Voice in Their Future

WANCHESE, N.C. — A first-of-its-kind workforce summit in Wanchese brought more than 60 people to the Coastal Studies Institute on Wednesday. The Outer Banks Workforce Summit gave the Outer Banks workforce a chance to outline the challenges they face every day to local, regional and state leaders.

"It's always been my dream to raise my family here but it seems impossible," said Jasmine Rivera, who was born and raised on the Outer Banks.

Rivera is a third-generation Outer Banks local, living and working in Dare County.

"There's nowhere to look for housing and where there is housing available, it's seasonal," said Rivera.

The Outer Banks Workforce Summit, hosted by the Outer Banks Workforce Network, gave Rivera and fellow full-time Outer Banks workers the chance to outline their challenges to a room full of local, regional and state professionals and leaders.

"Ideally, we are going to have those workforce members sort of emerging as the leaders in this conversation, hearing from them directly about what they really need when it comes to housing, childcare and career planning. Making sure that they are the center of what we're thinking about when we're trying to take action on some of these things," said Whitney Knollenberg, an associate professor in Parks, Recreation and Tourism Management at North Carolina State University and a leader in organizing Outer Banks Workforce Network events like this one.

Housing, childcare affordability and access, as well as career planning opportunities, were the three major topics discussed. Each had a panel of experts able to answer questions and talk about what's worked in their areas.

"This is just very inspirational. I feel very empowered that somebody's looking out for the little guy, somebody's looking out for me. It looks like it's going to be achievable one day, at least for the kids that I may have, it will be achievable for them," said Rivera.

North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall was also in attendance, speaking about the importance of supporting small businesses in areas like the Outer Banks.

"We need to develop a stronger network of community opportunities for people so that this becomes a dream place for people to stay forever. Creating businesses and having those businesses be successful can be the life blood of smaller counties," said Marshall.

Dare County workforce members appreciated the chance to share their challenges and make connections — connections that can be vital to their future in the area.

"I feel like the locals are the backbone of the county. Without them, there would be no workers, there would be no charm. The locally owned businesses are what bring people to the Outer Banks. It's not just the beach, it's about the historical value and what the locals bring to it," said Rivera.