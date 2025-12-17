Students make history: First aircraft built at Wright Brothers site since 1903

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — One hundred twenty-two years ago, the Wright Brothers flew into history with the first flight. History was also made Wednesday, as students and graduates of First Flight High School's Aviation Program unveiled the aircraft they built over the past two years — becoming the first plane built on the grounds here since the Wright Brothers.

"It's just really kind of heartwarming that people take enough seriousness about the project, to actually come here," said Paul Wright Jameson, a great-great nephew of Wilbur and Orville Wright.

Paul Wright Jameson and fellow descendants joined more than 100 people Wednesday in Kill Devil Hills to celebrate the Wright Brothers' timeless achievement of the first flight 122 years ago.

"We have been coming to Kitty Hawk and Kill Devil Hills for decades and decades because we were immersed in the story of the Wright Brothers," said Paul Wright Jameson.

History was made here Wednesday for a second time. For the past two years, students and graduates of First Flight High School's Aviation Program have been building a flyable aircraft in a building on the grounds of the Wright Brothers National Memorial — putting in hundreds of hours of work along with plenty of blood, sweat and tears.

The students and graduates unveiled their plane at the ceremony Wednesday, becoming the first plane built here since the Wright Brothers' historic achievement.

"The historical meaning behind all of it, considering that 122 years later, we are the first ones to build an aircraft right here since the Wright brothers, that's wonderful. To do it, is amazing," said Alexander Sharp, a senior at First Flight High School.

"It's a very significant point because no one else has built it here, and we're kind of following in the steps of our forefathers. There's nothing like it," said Gavin Dibler, a graduate of First Flight High School.

A message echoed by the program's aviation instructor — retired U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Joey "JT" Tynch — who has worked alongside the students for the past two years.

"All these young men and women for the rest of their lives, can say they built the first aircraft on this spot since the Wright Brothers. They embraced that, and they just ran with it so hard. This aircraft you see in front of you has thousands upon thousands of parts, and they began with wooden crates full of these parts, and have assembled the aircraft over time. It's been phenomenal to watch and to be a part of," said Tynch.

A special moment for everyone Wednesday, including descendants of the Wright Brothers to see how far aviation has come.

"Wilbur and Orville kind of invented a whole bunch of stuff just to make the airplane work. Now that they have the ability to kind of do that, that you can teach students to do that, that's what's great," said Paul Wright Jameson.

The plane is not just something to look at — the plan is for it to be up in the air in the New Year.

Aviation legend William P. Lear was also inducted into the First Flight Society at the ceremony Wednesday. Lear was instrumental in manufacturing aircraft radio receivers for navigation and founded the Learjet Company.