Judge sides with D.A. in dispute over Avalon Pier victim's mother's right to information

MANTEO, N.C. — Two of the three teenagers charged in the Avalon Pier shooting, Henry Hargis and Zachary Rose, were expected in court in Dare County on Monday for a disposition hearing. Hargis, Rose and Kayden Lindsey have all been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting that killed 19-year-old Zane Hughes in July. All three cases have now been continued to Feb. 9, 2026.

Hughes' mother, Nicole Hassell, was also in court on Monday, filing a motion for enforcement of crime victims' rights. Hassell feels she's been shut out by the Dare County District Attorney's Office and other investigating agencies and they are failing to provide her information in the investigation and prosecution of her son's case.

Hassell said in the courtroom that District Attorney Jeff Cruden hasn't been compassionate to the grieving mother, has not answered her repeated questions and has directed his staff not to speak with her.

Cruden argued in the courtroom that Hassell has been hostile toward his office, all they are trying to do is prosecute the teenagers that have been charged in the crime and that Hassell's continued conversations with the media are hurting the integrity of their case.

"Every time you talk to the media, you hurt our case," Cruden said during the motion hearing.

Hassell says she would never do anything to impact getting justice for Zane.

"I would never release, and I haven't released, any details that concerned my son. The only details and things I've been outspoken about, are things that are wrong, things that I've been denied, and simple questions that should have been answered," said Hassell in an interview with News 3 after the motion hearing.

Dare County Superior Court Judge Andy Womble sided with Cruden, denying the motion. Womble said that if someone is hindering the case, Cruden can refute their access.

"It hurt. But I kind of expected this," said Hassell.

Hassell didn't say if she will appeal Womble's decision, but that she will continue to explore her options on the matter moving forward.