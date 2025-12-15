'Please call somebody': Family desperate for answers about missing Wanchese man

WANCHESE, N.C. — The search is continuing this week for 37-year-old Tedrick Dough, who is missing from Wanchese. News 3 spoke with his mother Monday as she continues to search for answers.

"We are so worried. Everybody's worried," said Amy Dough, Tedrick's mother.

It hasn't been an easy five days for Amy Dough and her family. Amy's son, 37-year-old Tedrick Dough, is missing. It's not clear how long he's been missing, but since Wednesday, the family has been frantically trying to find him. The family reported him missing to the Dare County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday. The sheriff's office is also trying to find Tedrick.

"We've been everywhere from Carova to Hatteras Island, and no one's seen him. His boat is missing, but his truck is in the yard, and he has two dogs that he loves more than anything in this world, two yellow labs, and I don't believe he would leave them behind," said Dough.

Amy said this is very out of character for Tedrick. She said he is a beloved member of the Outer Banks community.

"So many people have reached out to me with their stories of Tedrick, and even in the midst of his biggest messes, what a kind soft heart he had, and how he was always helping other people. We just want to find him," said Dough.

It's also been hard for Amy and her family to accept they still have no answers about his whereabouts.

"He's got grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins, everybody's worried to death and I'll be honest, I don't sleep. I think how cold it is outside, where is he at? And I just can't understand, with all this social media posts going so viral, with so many people sharing it and everything, which we really appreciate, I can't understand how someone has not come forward and said anything," said Dough.

News 3 asked Amy what she would say to her son if he somehow sees the story on television.

"Tedrick. please call somebody. Call me, call your dad, call Susan, that's his best friend here in Wanchese, call somebody. We are so worried, everybody's worried," said Dough.

Amy isn't going to stop searching for her son.

"I'm not going to stop until we get an answer, one way or the other," said Dough.

Amy said she understands this is an ongoing investigation and that the Dare County Sheriff's Office has been actively doing everything it can in the search for her son.

Amy also said some of the pictures might be outdated and that Tedrick is believed to now have a shaved head, but these are all the photographs she currently has.

Anyone with information about Tedrick's whereabouts is encouraged to reach out to Dare Central Communications Center at (252) 473-3444. Amy said the Dough family is also offering a reward for credible firsthand information that leads to finding Tedrick.