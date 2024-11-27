Western North Carolina residents continue OBX Christmas tree tradition following Hurricane Helene

KITTY HAWK, N.C. — Though Longboards Island Grill has been permanently closed for months, The parking lot is filled with holiday cheer as Mountain Roots Tree Farm is back in town for the fifth year to sell 650 Christmas trees, all from Western North Carolina.

As communities continue to rebuild after Hurricane Helene’s devastation, this was a tradition that a few Ashe County residents were set on continuing. Ricky Hurt lives in Ashe County and shares what he saw after Hurricane Helene hit.

“I would say just chaos. It was chaos for a good month. Everything just looks so different," said Hurt.

This is the fifth year that Hurt has transported and sold Christmas trees in the Outer Banks.

“We come down, we just try to bring Christmas to the OBX.”

This year though, some of the proceeds from selling items at Mountain Roots Tree Farm will be going to help back home.

“I have an employee that works for me, and we're taking some of the proceeds to remodel his house completely, because it was completely demolished,” said Hurt.

A similar story for many residents in the 25 counties that felt the devastation from the storm.

“Lansing. It's a small town. It just got completely flooded. I don't know if they'll ever rebuild back,” Hurt said.

With the holiday season in full swing, a hope that Christmas cheer can be spread as communities embark on the long road to recovery.

Hurt encourages anyone who wants to continue helping in western North Carolina, to do their research in finding small businesses to support directly. He said the small businesses are some of the hardest hit and will need the help to get back on their feet.

“Just don't give up. Keep looking, finding the places that are most in need.”

Mountain Roots Tree Farm is located in the former Longboards Island Grill parking lot at 3833 N. Croatan Highway in Kitty Hawk. They'll be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day until they sell out.