Proposed coalition to N.C. coastal counties seeks to protect fishing industry

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — At the end of June, a bill that would have banned shrimp trawling on the North Carolina coast was killed in the North Carolina House of Representatives.

Dare County Board of Commissioners Chairman Bob Woodard is now proposing a coastal community coalition.

This proposal comes with future fights on the issue in mind and amplifying the voices of coastal communities under one umbrella.

“We're trying to save an industry that's been around since mankind began," said Woodard.

It is clear that coastal and fishing communities had their voices heard in Raleigh weeks ago, as many traveled to oppose a bill that would have banned shrimp trawling and were ultimately successful.

Woodard is now proposing the establishment of the "North Carolina Coastal Counties Fisheries Coalition." He has sent the letter to coastal counties in eastern North Carolina, seeking a representative from each county to join the coalition.

“We'd have one voice when we went to Raleigh," said Woodard.

Glenn Skinner is the executive director of the North Carolina Fisheries Association. Skinner was one of many to travel to Raleigh in opposition to the shrimp trawling ban.

“I think this is just a process to kind of make it easier and quicker for them to come together and pass resolutions or pull their resources to get positions on issues faster than they have in the past. So I think it's a great thing," said Skinner.

Both Skinner and Woodard feel it is only a matter of time before more legislation is introduced related to the commercial and recreational fishing industry.

“We know it's not going away. We just need to get more efficient at handling it and also getting our information out and dealing with a lot of the misinformation," said Skinner.

At the end of the day, Woodard shares the goal to continue to do their best in protecting an industry that has been a way of life for families for generations.