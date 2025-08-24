NCDOT: Travel on NC 12 safe; Hatteras Island to reopen in stages after Hurricane Erin

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — N.C. Highway 12 on Hatteras Island is safe for travel and opened at noon Saturday, Aug. 23, and Dare County will start a staged reentry process following this week’s mandatory evacuation due to Hurricane Erin, officials said.

The phased plan allows residents and property owners to return ahead of visitors so they can assess damage and prepare homes and businesses. Employees may also return to help property managers and critical services get back online.

Officials urge drivers to use caution. NCDOT crews are still clearing sand and water from N.C. 12. Standing water may be saltwater, which can damage vehicles; slow down and give road workers plenty of room.

Heavy rain is expected Sunday, Aug. 24. Some areas remain vulnerable to flooding after Erin. For updated forecasts, check the National Weather Service.

Visitors planning trips to Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, Buxton, Frisco and Hatteras on Sunday or later this week should confirm reservations with their accommodation provider or property manager before traveling.

Reentry schedule

Saturday, Aug. 23 — 12 p.m. (noon)

Priority 2: Permanent residents & essential personnel for critical businesses

Permanent residents may reenter with one of the following showing a Hatteras Island address: a Priority 2 reentry permit; a valid North Carolina driver’s license/ID; or a voter registration card plus matching government-issued photo ID. Keep documents visible to speed checkpoints.

Nonresident essential personnel for critical businesses (e.g., grocery stores, food distributors, pharmacies, banks, gas stations, property management, building supply stores, hotels) may reenter with a reentry permit and matching government-issued ID.

Priority 3: Nonresident property owners & nonresident employees of noncritical businesses

Nonresident property owners may reenter with a current real property tax bill or property record plus matching government-issued ID, or a reentry permit plus matching government-issued ID.

Nonresident employees of noncritical businesses may reenter with a reentry permit plus matching government-issued ID.

Sunday, Aug. 24 — 5 a.m.

Priority 4: General public & visitors

No reentry permit required. All restrictions are lifted; Hatteras Island will be fully open to visitors starting at 5 a.m.

More information: DareNC.gov/Reentry.

Ocean conditions: countywide swimming ban

Double red flags remain posted on all Dare County beaches, signaling life-threatening rip currents, extremely hazardous surf and large breaking waves. Entering the Atlantic Ocean is prohibited anywhere in Dare County—with or without flotation devices, rafts or other aids. Violations are punishable as a Class 2 misdemeanor under G.S. 14-288.20A.

Surfing exception: Entry with a surfboard is permitted. A surfboard is defined as a fiberglass-and-foam board at least 5 feet long, with a minimum of one fin, used with a leash.