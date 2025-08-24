Cape Hatteras National Seashore to resume normal operations Sunday

Cape Hatteras National Seashore will resume normal operations Sunday, Aug. 24, but some safety closures remain in place following Hurricane Erin.

State recreational water quality officials issued a precautionary swimming advisory for ocean-side areas in Dare County along the Seashore. The warning applies to waters between Rodanthe, Buxton and Hatteras along N.C. Highway 12 due to potential contamination from exposed septic drain fields and pumping of ocean overwash. Hurricane Erin caused extensive erosion and storm surge in those areas.

The beachfront from the village of Buxton to off-road vehicle ramp 43 is closed to the public because of damage to dozens of houses and septic systems caused by heavy wave action. Officials say leaking septic systems and damaged decking, pilings, HVAC units, wiring and parking areas pose a public health and safety risk. Petroleum odors and sheens have also been reported near the Buxton Formerly Used Defense Site, prompting another closure.

All visitor facilities, campgrounds and lifeguard beaches will reopen Sunday, except for the lifeguard area at Old Lighthouse Beach and part of the parking lot at Frisco Beach Access, where crews will be working to remove sand.

All off-road vehicle ramps will reopen, with the exception of Pole Road on Hatteras Island and Ramp 72 on Ocracoke Island, which require additional maintenance. Cape Point will also be fully accessible to the public.