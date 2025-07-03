Local officials raise concerns after shrimp trawling bill fails in North Carolina

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — The North Carolina House of Representatives axed a bill that would put a ban to shrimp trawling along the states coast last week.

House Bill 442 was aimed at increasing access to flounder and red snapper fisheries. An amendment to also include a shrimp trawling ban was added just days before the vote. The bill passed the North Carolina senate but was then killed in the house a week later.

Bob Woodard, chairman of the Dare County Board of Commissioners, expressed his disappointment in a letter to North Carolina Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger this week. Speaking to News 3 on Wednesday, Woodard shared why.

"If you're a proponent of democracy and and open dialog between both sides of the aisle or opponents, or those who oppose an issue, then it would be a no brainer not to have sent a letter like this to the leadership. Because it was simply an issue that was not vetted and not discussed. Amendments were put on the bill and was sent back to the house for approval, and that's just not the way you do things. Our democratic system, established by our forefathers, was designed to ensure that every voice in leadership could be heard. Whether it's supported an issue or opposed it, and our constitution is built on mutual respect for one another. Due process is extremely important, and we didn't get due process with these amendments that were attached to this bill. And so for that reason, that drove me to write this letter," said Woodard.

In the letter, Woodard said the way everything unfolded, was wrong.

“The last minute deal pushed through the Senate with no opportunity for those affected to speak or defend their livelihoods was unacceptable,” Woodard said.

Woodard told News 3 that he meant no disrespect to Berger, but was disturbed by the lack of public comment in the last-minute amendment. A concern that has been echoed by many in our previous reporting on the issue. He shared he did get a response from Sen. Berger's staff.

"I didn't get a response directly from him, but I got a response from his staff, thanking me for sending our response and just basically acknowledged that they'd got," said Woodard.

In the letter, Woodard said he also understands that the shrimp trawling ban will be revisited in the future. He asked that when that time came, Berger would do so with transparency, fairness and a willingness to hear all voices.