Police documents show connection between alleged shooter and victim in Avalon Pier shooting

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — A 2024 Kill Devil Hills Police Department report gave News 3 more information on the connection between the alleged shooter and the victim, who was shot and killed in the parking lot at Avalon Pier.

Nicole Hassell, the mother of 19-year-old Zane Hughes, who was killed on July 31, is adamant that this tragedy should have been prevented.

Hassell told News 3 she feels she still isn't getting answers, even after meeting with law enforcement since the shooting and Dare County District Attorney Jeff Cruden Thursday morning.

A Kill Devil Hills Police Department report from May 2024 reveals new information about how Hughes and 16-year-old Henry Hargis, the teen charged with shooting him, could be connected.

In the documents, Hughes is named as one of the alleged suspects in a burglary at Hargis' home. The report details that Hargis admitted to law enforcement about allegedly building a weapon, using parts he bought online and a 3D printer and seeking to sell the weapon.

"Henry Hargis stated that he built the Glock 17 'clone' with parts that he bought from eBay and printed the lower with his 3D printer," a detective details in the report.

These weapons are known more commonly as ghost or clone guns, meaning it was built without a traceable serial number.

What we do know from law enforcement right now is that a weapon was recovered when law enforcement arrested Hargis on the day of the alleged shooting. What we don't know is if the recovered weapon was the same one used in the shooting.

News 3 asked the Kill Devil Hills Police Department if the gun the department recovered was the one used. They were unable to confirm specific details related to the case, as it's still under investigation.

North Carolina does not currently have any specific state laws regulating untraceable firearms, though lawmakers have attempted to pass similar laws without success.

Former detective and current crime analyst Richard James shared with News 3 what makes an untraceable firearm so difficult for law enforcement to investigate.

"All guns that are sold have that serial number that is tracked and kept into a database with the ATF. What people try to do is they try to circumvent that paper trail so they won't be convicted of or arrested for having a stolen firearm," James said. "Now, there are some people that can't purchase firearms, so they result to those 3D printers, or people who are selling those ghost guns online, to circumvent the regulations for possession of a firearm."

Hargis is 16 years old and is being charged as an adult. He faces charges of first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Hargis was indicted on these charges by a Dare County Grand Jury on Monday.

News 3 is continuing to work to find answers as the investigation continues.