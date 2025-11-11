Neighbors Helping Neighbors: Hatteras Island Meals ready to help anyone in need

BUXTON, N.C. — The Hatteras Island community is always ready to lend a helping hand, and that's what Hatteras Island Meals wants to get the word out about. The organization became an official tax-exempt organization in 2007 but has been a resource for residents long before that.

"Hatteras Island Meals started as a group of women who were concerned for their neighbors and they saw the need for getting food, and preferably hot food, to people who could not get out, were not able to shop, were not able to cook any longer, and just needed help," said Maria Gould, HIM's president.

That operation has expanded tremendously over the years.

"It has evolved into something much larger. We have reached Island wide from Rodanthe to Hatteras. We deliver meals five days a week. It's all volunteer," said Gould.

The organization served 12,000 meals in 2024 and expects that to be around 9,000 meals in 2025. Now HIM wants to get the word out about their operations and how HIM and the Cape Hatteras Food Pantry can be a resource for any Hatteras Island resident.

"The big deal for me is to get the word out there that we're here. We are not part of a government organization, and it just takes an email or a phone call to be able to utilize this pantry," said Cathy Diemer, director for the Cape Hatteras Food Pantry, a program of HIM.

We don't know if the uncertainty of the SNAP benefit situation will impact Hatteras Island families. But Hatteras Island Meals has been there for families through any situation over the years, and they say they'll continue to do that.

"We fill that gap. These folks become like family. We know them, they know us and we can we keep an eye out for them. We really do. It's more than just delivering a meal," said Diemer.

Diemer said they are monitoring the SNAP situation just in case they see an uptick in need on the island.

"We're here for people who are having issues because the SNAP is being cut or reduced, I don't know, from day to day, but we haven't had a big hit from that yet. Yet is the key word here. But we're here, we're just keeping our eyes on the families that are going to lose a lot," said Diemer.

A tight-knit operation that shows what Hatteras Island is all about: neighbors helping neighbors.

"You become overwhelmed by the sense of community here, you do," said Gould.

Anyone who is in need of food assistance on Hatteras Island can contact HIM and the Cape Hatteras Food Pantry at their website or email hatterasislandmeals@gmail.com.