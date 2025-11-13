Charter captain featured on 'Wicked Tuna' accused of shooting, killing dog in Dare Co.

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — Charter captain Britton Shackleford, well-known in the Outer Banks and for appearing on the National Geographic show Wicked Tuna, has been arrested and charged for allegedly shooting and killing a dog on Saturday, the Dare County Sheriff's Office shared Thursday.

Shackelford, 57, of Wanchese, is facing a felony charge of cruelty to animals and a misdemeanor charge of discharging a firearm within 300 years of an occupied dwelling.

A mugshot shared by the sheriff's office confirms the Wicked Tuna connection.

Shackelford owns the Doghouse — one of the top boats for fishing charters in the Outer Banks, as described on Doghouse Sportfishing's website. The Doghouse appeared on Wicked Tuna for six years, the website adds.

Shackelford has also been featured on the show, which follows experienced commercial fisherman looking for bluefin tuna.

Dare County officials started investigating after a caller reported a missing animal on Saturday, Nov. 8 around 6 p.m.

Deputies and personnel with Dare County Animal Control later determined that the dog was allegedly shot by Shackelford and died, the sheriff's office says.

It's unclear what prompted the shooting or exactly where it happened. News 3 has reached out to the sheriff's office and Shackleford to learn more.

The Dare County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information to call 252-473-3444.