Mother of teen killed at Avalon Pier frustrated with law enforcement

MANTEO, N.C. — Just outside the Dare County Justice Center in Manteo is where Nicole Hassell, the mother of 19-year-old Zane Hughes, who was shot and killed at Avalon Pier two weeks ago, continued to express her frustration on Friday.

Hassell is frustrated by current and past investigative processes and still stands by her feelings that the incident should never have happened.

"I have the facts, and the biggest one is that my son Zane Hughes' murder could have been prevented," said Hassell.

Hassell's son, Zane Hughes, was killed at Avalon Pier on July 31.

Sixteen-year-old Henry Hargis, being charged as an adult, was indicted by a grand jury.

Hargis is facing charges of first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. The second charge is connected to the teenage bystander was also struck in the leg during the shooting and survived.

Hassell feels her questions to law enforcement and the district attorney's office are not being answered.

"We are victims, his family, and we are legally entitled to some certain things, and I feel like they're being denied," said Hassell.

Hassell also spoke about the May 2024 Kill Devil Hills Police Report that we reported on Thursday. That shows Hargis and Hughes are connected at least through a burglary that happened at Hargis’ home.

Hughes was named as one of the suspects, and according to Dare County District Attorney Jeff Cruden, was also prosecuted for it.

In the report, police say Hargis admitted to law enforcement about allegedly building a weapon, using parts he bought online and a 3D printer, intending to sell the weapon. Hassell feels that admission should have led to a further investigation into Hargis.

"Henry should have been charged for illegally manufacturing firearms," said Hassell.

On Friday afternoon, Cruden called News 3 Reporter Will Thomas, starting out by saying he understands Hassell's grief.

"My heart breaks for her because she lost her son, but she's focused her attention on the wrong subject," said Cruden, talking about Hassell releasing the May 2024 police report.

Cruden said he wants to have a relationship with Hassell in the investigative process and spoke about the meeting he had with her on Thursday.

"I can't tell you how many families I've met with. They're all horrible, they're gut-wrenching, they're difficult. I've never had a meeting like this. She doesn't want to talk about the murder case; she wants to talk about what happened last year, and that's not what I'm prosecuting. I'm prosecuting the murder of her son," said Cruden.

Hassell shares that she would never try to compromise an investigation, and she stands by her statements.

"I would never tell the media anything to compromise the investigation into my son's murder. I will tell the media the wrongdoings and misgivings and whatnot of the police department and the district attorney's office," said Hassell.

Cruden, in the phone conversation with Will Thomas, shared this related to the May 2024 police report and prosecutions.

"I'm happy to have a conversation with her about what she felt was done wrong. But it's not relevant to me prosecuting Mr. Hargis for killing her son, and so I'm not getting engaged in that conversation at this point," said Cruden.

What we do know from law enforcement as of August 15 is that a weapon was recovered when law enforcement arrested Hargis on the day of the alleged shooting. What we don't know is if the recovered weapon was the same one used in the shooting.

Hargis is expected in court again in October.