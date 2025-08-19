North Carolina under state of emergency as Hurricane Erin makes way towards East Coast

NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein declared a state of emergency Tuesday as Hurricane Erin makes its way towards the East Coast.

Gov. Stein is telling residents to make "final preparations along the coast," including staying informed on Erin's movements, having a disaster kit and making a plan, which includes checking your evacuation route.

Watch: Tropical Storm Warning in effect from Beaufort Inlet to Duck, NC

A state of emergency had already been issued in Dare and Hyde Counties, and both Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands are carrying out mandatory evacuation orders.

News 3 Meteorologist Myles Henderson shared in his Tuesday forecasts that Hurricane Erin looks poised to slide just off the North Carolina/Virginia coastline Thursday, with wind gusts from 40 to 60 mph likely along the coast. Some of the outer rain bands could wrap in with a risk for isolated tornadoes.

Coastal communities, including those in the Outer Banks and Virginia Beach, could see dangerous winds from Erin.

The potentially dangerous winds and flooding is being emphasized by Gov. Stein, who noted, "Forecasts anticipate that Hurricane Erin will cause extensive beach erosion with waves of 15 to 20 feet; coastal flooding that may impact roads, structures, and vehicles; and life-threatening rip currents throughout the week. Tropical storm force winds will likely reach the coast, especially the Outer Banks on Wednesday and Thursday."

Gov. Stein also shared guidance on where evacuating residents can go: "North Carolinians who have evacuated from the coast can find shelter at the State Operated Disaster Shelter, hosted by Warren County Emergency Management, located at 113 Wilcox Street in Warrenton, NC. Pets are allowed at this shelter."

