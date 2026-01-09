Man who killed Ali Muhammad in Ocean View gets 28-year sentence

NORFOLK, Va. — The 28-year-old man who killed Ali Muhammad, the 33-year-old son of activist Bilal Muhammad, was sentenced to serve 28 years in prison Friday.

Jalen Garces was convicted in August on charges of second-degree murder in Norfolk's Ocean View neighborhood about two-and-a-half years ago.

Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi had sought 30 years for Garces, but believes justice was served.

News 3 spoke to Bilal, who is a well-known activist working to prevent gun violence in Hampton Roads, after the sentencing.

"You look at 28 years, we were hoping to get 40 or 30... but we are satisfied with the verdict," Muhammad said. "Twenty-eight years is not like, pluck your fingers and you achieve 28 years. Jalen got to go through a test and needs to question himself: can he go through that test?"

Bilal had given emotional testimony during the trial, recounting what happened on June 29, 2023. He said he and his son were talking as usual the night of June 29, 2023, but hung up so Ali could finish getting dressed for work.

When Bilal called back minutes later, he said he overheard Ali telling someone, “Move that gun out of my face” more than once. He then heard a gunshot on the phone. Bilal said he hung up, tried calling his son back, but got no answer.

"He didn't even apologize to my family, to Ali's daughter, to the court because he has a code that never admits to the wrong you've done," Muhammad continued forcefully on Friday after the sentencing. "But times are different now. Because there's an old saying if the world don't change you, the condition will change you, and eventually he will submit."

Garces received a sentence of 40 years for the second-degree murder charge, with 17 of those years suspended, and five years on the gun charge, for a total of 28.

