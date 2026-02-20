Angelina Resendiz's mother to visit Norfolk to update case, rally for action

NORFOLK, Va. — The disappearance and death of Norfolk-based sailor Angelina Resendiz sparked a push for more accountability and transparency from the U.S. Navy. The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) will hold a press conference Friday, alongside the sailor's family's legal counsel, to further this push for action.

The press conference will be held at Naval Station Norfolk; it begins at 11 a.m. Resendiz's mother, Esmeralda Castle, will also be in Norfolk to rally for accountability and transparency from the Navy.

The trial for Jermiah Copeland, the sailor accused of killing Resendiz, is expected to begin in June 2026 and last about a month. Copeland faces charges for murder, sexual assault, aggravated assault, sexual misconduct, domestic violence, wrongful broadcast or distribution of an intimate visual image, obstructing justice and making a false official statement.

On June 3, 2025, Virginia State Police issued a Critically Missing Adult Alert for Resendiz. Navy documents later revealed that Resendiz did not report for duty on May 30. Trial counsel claimed that Resendiz made a distressed phone call to a friend on May 29, which they say was the last time anyone heard from her alive.

In a previous interview with News 3, Castle said this disappearance was very out of character.

"My kid is missing, and she wouldn't just unauthorized leave without permission. Angie’s too scared to miss work; she wouldn’t do that; something is wrong," Castle said.

On June 9, Norfolk police and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) responded to a body found in a wooded area behind Richard Bowling Elementary School. The following day, a family spokesperson confirmed that Resendiz was found dead. In the same statement, the family called on Virginia Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, the Hampton Roads congressional delegation, and President Donald Trump to “address the systemic issues that allowed her to vanish without justice since May 29, 2025.”

The statement also notes that Castle was “horrified to realize that she was not properly notified through official channels and that, instead, she was only informed unofficially by her daughter’s staff and media coverage.”

That same day, NCIS confirmed that a sailor was being held in pretrial confinement in connection with Resendiz's death, with charges pending. It would later be confirmed that Copeland was the sailor that had been detained. Copeland and Resendiz were both culinary specialists assigned to the USS James E. Williams.

After a Navy Article 32 hearing, court officials recommended there is enough evidence for the murder case against Copeland to proceed to trial, according to a U.S. Navy public affairs official.