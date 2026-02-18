ORF opens new customs facility ahead of meetings with international airlines

NORFOLK, Va. — Travelers taking Norfolk International Airport's new direct flight to Cancun will be processed through a new space when they return home.

Wednesday, the airport cut the ribbon on its new International Arrivals Facility off Concourse A — the first new major facility opening of its $1 billion expansion and overhaul project called Transform ORF.

Anthony Sabella/WTKR

“As far as a new facility coming online, this is the first new facility in 25 years," said Mark Perryman, CEO of the Norfolk Airport Authority.

The $25 million space includes its own gate, several lanes for U.S. Customs and Border Protection to process travelers and its own baggage claim. Perryman says roughly half of it was paid for through federal grants.

“The defense industry alone, so much of it is based here in Hampton Roads. I need that easy access in and out in an international way," said Rep. Jen Kiggans (R) during the ceremony.

Kiggans' congressional district runs up to the airport, as does Rep. Bobby Scott's (D).

“Today’s celebration is a testament to the success of what we can accomplish when we work together at the federal, state and local levels," said the congressman.

Perryman says the new facility is 99 percent complete and will open shortly after a partial government shutdown affecting Customs and Border Protection and TSA ends.

He also says the space will benefit the airport as representatives prepare to meet with airlines next week.

“We have meetings with some great European airlines all lined up that want to come here," he said.

The opening comes one day after another piece of welcome news in the mission to score international flights: Local city and business leaders as part of the Hampton Roads Alliance voted to move forward with a regional coalition to pursue such flights.

Perryman says their work will include building a fund that serves as a safety net for airlines choosing to fly overseas out of Norfolk, though he believes the demand is big enough that the fund won't be needed.

He says it all adds up in showing airlines that Hampton Roads will support direct international service.

“It proves to the airlines that the region is behind this facility, behind the (Cancun) flight and behind the operation that we are trying to attract," he said.