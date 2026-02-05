$106M I-64/I-464 Improvement Project aims to ease congestion in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Drivers traveling through the I-64 and I-464 interchange in Chesapeake may have noticed significant construction activity in recent months. The work is part of the I-64/I-464 Exit 291 Improvement Project, a major infrastructure upgrade aimed at easing congestion and improving safety in one of the region’s busiest traffic corridors.

The project, which began in February 2025, carries a price tag of approximately $106 million. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), the improvements are designed to address frequent traffic backups and safety concerns caused by heavy merging traffic in the area.

Planned upgrades include the construction of a new bridge over I-64 for I-464 northbound traffic, rehabilitation of the existing bridge over I-64, reconfiguration of the ramp from I-64 east to I-464 north, and the addition of a new flyover ramp.

VDOT construction engineer, Beau Gutridge, says the new flyover ramp will significantly change how drivers move through the interchange.

“We have a new ramp that will take you from I-64 east Exit 291A, the first exit to get onto I-464 heading north,” Gutridge explains. “Drivers will be able to take this flyover ramp for a direct connection to Route 168 south.”

Gutridge noted that the interchange can be dangerous due to the high volume of vehicles merging and crossing paths to access different highways. Reducing those merge points is a key goal of the project.

“We’re reducing the frequency of those merges,” Gutridge tells News 3. “That will improve safety and also help with congestion, especially during the afternoon commute.”

While the long-term goal is smoother and safer travel, drivers should expect delays during construction. Lane closures and ramp closures will occur periodically as work continues.

The project is currently on schedule and is expected to be completed by the summer of 2027.

