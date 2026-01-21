Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sick of Hampton Roads traffic? HRTPO wants your feedback on congested roads

The Hampton Roads Transportation Planning Organization says travelers lost an average of 17 hours due to road congestion in 2023
A new roadway congestion survey is seeking feedback from Hampton Roads travelers.

This survey, released by the Hampton Roads Transportation Planning Organization (HRTPO), wants the community to do what we do best: complain about traffic.

HRTPO says it takes around five minutes to complete the survey; those who provide an email address would then be in the running to win a $100 gift card.

An interactive map is included on the survey so users can directly pinpoint areas of concern. Engineers and planners can then use the information provided as a guideline moving forward.

The survey will be open until mid-March, according to HRTPO.

A physical copy can be requested by calling (757) 420-8300.

