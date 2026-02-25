VDOT seeks public input in improving the Power Plant Parkway Intersection in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — The Virginia Department of Transportation is asking residents in Hampton to weigh in on potential improvements to a busy intersection along Power Plant Parkway.

The intersection at Power Plant Parkway and Briarfield Road has been identified as a problem area by both VDOT and the City of Hampton. Officials say traffic congestion and safety concerns have prompted a second formal survey, and public feedback will play a key role in determining the next steps.

As part of the survey, residents can complete an online survey evaluating three proposed alternatives for the roadway crossing. The options include adding additional turn lanes, improving crosswalk infrastructure, and restricting right turns on red to enhance pedestrian safety.

Each proposed alternative in the survey includes cost estimates, allowing participants to consider the financial impact alongside the potential safety and traffic benefits.

VDOT officials say community feedback will be reviewed before a final recommendation is made.

“We’ll review those comments and make a final recommendation as to what the preferred alternative of the study is, complete the study, and then the city of Hampton will apply for funding through any of the sources we have,” said Jeffrey Pauley with VDOT.

News 3 has reached out to city officials to request data comparing the safety of this intersection to others across Hampton. City leaders said they plan to provide those numbers.

You have until March 5 to fill out the survey. For access to it, click here.