Overnight traffic shift planned for I-64 West on the Peninsula

HAMPTON, Va. — Motorists traveling through the Peninsula should prepare for overnight lane reductions and ramp closures as crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation implement a long-term traffic shift on I-64 Westbound

Weather and schedule permitting, the shift is expected to begin as early as the night of Tuesday, Feb. 24, right near LaSalle Avenue (exit 265A). As part of the change, both westbound lanes of I-64 will be moved onto newly constructed outside lanes while work continues on the Hampton Roads Express Lane Project. When complete, this project will see express lanes running all the way from Denbigh Blvd. in Newport News to Bowers Hill in Chesapeake.

To put the new traffic pattern in place, I-64 west will be reduced to a single lane between Armistead Avenue (exit 265) and the I-664/I-64 interchange (exit 264) from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Several ramps are scheduled to close overnight during the work, including:



The off-ramp from I-64 west to LaSalle Avenue (exit 265A)

The on-ramp from Armistead Avenue to I-64 west

The off-ramp from I-64 west to I-664 (exit 264)

VDOT says that signed detours will be in place to guide drivers around the closures. Transportation officials advise motorists to use caution in the work zone, follow posted detour signs, and allow extra travel time while the traffic shift is implemented.

This is a similar shift to what VDOT did last week in the eastbound lanes. Just this time, it's heading westbound.