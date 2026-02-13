Cape Charles nears completion of harbor boardwalk renovations ahead of busy season

CAPE CHARLES, Va. — Known for its boating culture and scenic waterfront, Cape Charles may be quieter during the winter months, but behind the scenes, town leaders have been hard at work preparing for the return of spring and summer visitors.

At the town’s outer harbor, a major boardwalk renovation project is nearly complete, just in time for the busy boating season. Just a few feet left, then it will be ready for the summer.

The boardwalk serves as a critical piece of infrastructure, providing access to the floating docks that welcome visitors throughout the warmer months. According to Capital Projects Manager Bob Panek, the aging structure had reached the end of its lifespan.

“It’s a really important piece of the infrastructure here because it services our floating docks which are used by visitors during the summer season,” Panek said.

The previous boardwalk was constructed with wooden beams, which typically last about 15 years in the harsh marine environment. Over time, much of the structure had deteriorated.

“Most of it had rotted away. So it was a maintenance nightmare that we had to rebuild it,” Panek explained. “We rebuilt it with synthetic materials for the decking. That will decrease maintenance costs and relieve the pressure on our maintenance staff.”

The outer harbor starts to see a significant influx of boaters beginning in early spring. Ensuring safe docking and undocking is a priority for town officials, especially with increased maritime traffic expected this year. With Sail 250 coming to Norfolk this summer, Panek anticipates more boaters crossing the Chesapeake Bay and stopping in Cape Charles along the way.

“They’re larger boats, not small 17-footers. These are 30, 40, 50 foot boats that come in and spend several days enjoying Cape Charles and spending money,” Panek said.

Town leaders see the renovation as part of a broader effort to strengthen waterfront infrastructure and support economic growth tied to tourism and maritime activity.

As spring approaches, Cape Charles is positioning itself to safely welcome visitors back to its harbor, this time with a sturdier, longer-lasting boardwalk beneath their feet.