Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
11  WX Alerts 21  Closings/Delays
Transportation

Actions

State police respond to 240 crashes amid winter weather in Virginia

Virginia State Police
WTVR
Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police
Posted
and last updated

240 car crashes were reported following the arrival of winter weather, Virginia State Police said Sunday morning.

Virginia State Police say 47 crashes were reported in Hampton Roads, four of which resulted in injuries. In total, 16 of the 240 crashes resulted in injuries.

Regional breakdown of crashes reported for the duration of the storm, according to Virginia State Police:

Northern Virginia:

  • 26 crashes, two with injuries, one fatal crash.
  • Winter weather is not being looked at as a factor in the fatal crash, according to Virginia State Police. The crash happened on I-496 northbound near Backlick Road in Fairfax County around 8:24 p.m. on Saturday. The vehicle — which was traveling from I-395 southbound to I-495 northbound — went off the road after losing control; it hit a wall before striking a stopped tractor-trailer. The driver was sent to the hospital where he later died, according to Virginia State Police.

Central Virginia/Richmond:

  • 56 crashes, one with injuries.

Northwest Virginia/Winchester/Harrisonburg:

  • 16 crashes, none with injuries.

Central/Western Virginia/Appomattox:

  • 25 crashes, three with injuries.

Southwest Virginia:

  • 34 crashes, one with injuries.

Western Virginia/Roanoke:

  • 36 crashes, four with injuries.

"If you are on the roads, give VDOT trucks and emergency crews room to do their jobs. Also understand that storm impacts could delay emergency response to stranded motorists," Virginia State Police said in a statement sent to News 3.

More transportation news

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast