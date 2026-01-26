Hampton Roads officials seek public input as traffic congestion continues to rise

NORFOLK, Va. — Congestion across Hampton Roads has been steadily increasing in recent years, but transportation officials say the region is not yet at a critical tipping point.

According to the Hampton Roads Transportation Planning Organization’s (HRTPO) latest annual report, traffic levels are rising year over year, though they remain below pre-pandemic levels. Keith Nichols, HRTPO’s Principal Transportation Engineer, says roadway congestion is still about four percent lower than it was before COVID-19 disrupted daily travel patterns.

“While it is increasing each year, the amount of traffic we have on our roadways is still about four percent lower than what we saw prior to the pandemic,” Nichols said. “The number of people working from home is still elevated compared to what we saw in 2019.”

Despite the lower overall volume, congestion remains a growing concern throughout the region. Officials note that traffic backups are not limited to major highways and interstates, but are also becoming more common on local roads.

To better address these issues, HRTPO is asking residents to share feedback on any roadways where they experience congestion. The organization plans to use the public’s input to identify problem areas, improve traffic flow, coordinate with city leaders, and pursue funding opportunities for transportation projects.

Nichols says understanding the causes of congestion at specific locations is critical to developing effective solutions.

“What do you see when you drive through these locations?” Nichols asked. “What are some of the causes of congestion? Are the stop lights timed poorly in the corridor? Are there not enough lanes? Are there a lot of crashes that back up traffic? Maybe there’s flooding that occurs regularly at a specific location?”

Officials encourage residents throughout Hampton Roads to participate, noting that community input plays a key role in shaping future transportation planning efforts.

If you would like to take the survey, click here.