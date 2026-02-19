VA secretary pauses implementation of disability rating policy change after backlash

NORFOLK, Va. — Veterans could celebrate a temporary victory Thursday, as a VA policy change that had them concerned was paused.

“Now, they’re changing the game and changing the level of the playing field," Virginia VFW Legislative Chair Ron Riffle said about the policy change.

The change was the VA's attempt to clarifying how veterans’ disability status will be determined.

“I do believe, based on the news articles and the press releases that the nationals put out, that this caught us by surprise," said Riffle.

The VA’s policy that spells out how disability status is determined includes new language.

The policy now says doctors can’t estimate how a veteran would be impacted if they didn’t get medication and then use that estimate as part of determining their disability status. It also says if medication makes a veteran better, their disability status could be reduced.

Riffle calls that a disservice.

“I think that would lead some of the veterans to, maybe, not tell the truth at medical appointments or not even go to medical appointments and then we’ve got bigger problems when it comes to health care issues in our veteran population," said Riffle.

The change initially started February 17, but in a tweet Thursday afternoon the VA Secretary announced it will be paused because of the concerns that have been raised.

Effective immediately, VA is halting enforcement of the interim final rule, Evaluative Rating: Impact of Medication. VA issued the rule to clarify existing policy and protect Veterans’ benefits in the wake of an ongoing court action. But many interpreted the rule as something… — VA Secretary Doug Collins (@SecVetAffairs) February 19, 2026

According to the VA, the change is in response to a 2025 court case. The VA says without the change, hundreds of thousands of pending disability claims would have to be re-evaluated, overburdening the VA. The VA goes on to say “...this regulation is critical to the integrity of the VA disability claims system."

News 3 reached out to Virginia U.S. Rep, Jen Kiggans, a republican, for comment Thursday. She represents part of Hampton Roads, is a veteran, and is the chair of a veterans affairs subcommittee in the House.

In a statement, she said, Her staff is reviewing the change.

"I am aware of the proposed rule change. My staff as well as the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs is currently reviewing the language and impacts on our veteran communities. I am pleased that Sec. Collins has halted the enforcement of any actions related to this rule until public input and a thorough review can be conducted! As a Navy veteran myself, I take this issue very seriously, and I will continue to advocate for our veterans and ensure they receive the benefits that they’re entitled to!" Rep. Jen Kiggans

Democrat Mark Takano, Ranking Member of the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs, also released a statement Thursday, chastising the VA for the decision.

“VA is once again leaving the veterans’ community out of a critical decision-making process and ignoring judicial precedent as it takes steps to scale back veterans’ benefits. This rule change penalizes veterans for taking medications to address their conditions and symptoms, putting veterans in a place of deciding between managing their health and receiving their full benefits. Veterans earned their benefits through their invaluable service, and VA should never stand in the way of veterans receiving them. I urge Secretary Collins to listen to their objections and reverse this harmful decision,” Rep. Mark Takano