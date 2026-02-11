Chesapeake VA Clinic still faces 199 vacancies, VA Secretary tells Congress

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The newly opened Veterans Affairs clinic in Chesapeake off of Battlefield Boulevard still has about 200 staffing vacancies 10 months after opening, leaving it at only 63% of its full staffing levels.

The clinic opened last April with just about 150 employees, which drew criticism from Congressman Bobby Scott and Senator Tim Kaine at the time.

The facility now has 335 employees but still has about 200 openings, VA Sec. Doug Collins said during a Congressional hearing Wednesday. He said the VA is actively recruiting for 166 of the openings.

During the hearing, Congressman Scott and Congresswoman Jen Kiggans questioned Collins about the ongoing staffing shortages.

Collins said the VA is doing everything possible to reach full staffing levels. When addressing nationwide staffing challenges, Collins cited a provider shortage and noted that it can be difficult for the VA to match private sector pay.

"That facility is now doing every service they're provided to do. They're doing the service and we will ramp up the amount of service as we are able to hire and get away from other facilities to hire these people. It's doing what it's supposed to be doing. This is where we're at," Collins said.

Previously, Secretary Collins had said the goal was to have the clinic fully staffed by January.

Congressman Scott has also sent Collins a letter asking for more information and specifics on the efforts to increase staffing.

Collins said they continue to actively recruit at the clinic.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.