Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to visit Newport News Shipbuilding

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth — who's also being called the Secretary of War—is scheduled to visit Newport News Shipbuilding on Monday as part of his nationwide “Arsenal of Freedom” tour, according to Huntington Ingalls Industries, the shipyard’s parent company.

Hegseth will tour the industrial facility and deliver remarks inside the shipyard. Invited media will be allowed to cover the remarks, though no interviews will be conducted during the visit.

The stop is part of the administration’s broader effort to highlight the role of American manufacturing in national security. Officials say the “Arsenal of Freedom” tour focuses on strengthening the Defense Industrial Base and drawing attention to the workers who support it, arguing that military readiness depends on the speed and capacity of domestic production.

The tour aligns with President Donald J. Trump’s “peace through strength” agenda, with an emphasis on rebuilding and modernizing U.S. defense manufacturing.

Administration officials say the tour also promotes a shift in defense acquisition policy, prioritizing speed, innovation and a “commercial-first” approach. That includes reducing bureaucratic hurdles, empowering program leaders and offering long-term contracts aimed at encouraging industry investment and expansion.

Newport News Shipbuilding is the nation’s largest military shipyard and plays a key role in building and maintaining U.S. Navy aircraft carriers and submarines. The shipyard employs tens of thousands of workers in Virginia and has supported U.S. national defense for more than a century.

Hegseth’s visit comes as shipbuilding capacity and workforce development remain major concerns for defense leaders amid increasing global security demands.

Additional stops on the “Arsenal of Freedom” tour are expected in the coming weeks.