Marine on Norfolk-based USS Iwo Jima declared dead after extensive search at sea

The death of a Marine — who was reported to have fallen overboard off the Norfolk-based USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) — was announced by the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group and the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) on Thursday.

Lance Cpl. Chukwuemeka E. Oforah, 21, of Florida, was declared deceased on Feb. 10, 2026. He was reported falling overboard Feb. 7 evening, prompting a 72‑hour search and rescue operation, according to the military press release. This involved efforts from USS Iwo Jima’s 7‑meter small‑boat, surface rescue swimmer teams, five U.S. Navy ships, a rigid‑hull inflatable boat, and ten aircraft from the Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force.

His death was announced following the conclusion of the search and rescue operation, according to the military press release.

"We are all grieving alongside the Oforah family," said Col. Tom Trimble, commanding officer, 22nd MEU (SOC). "The loss of Lance Cpl. Oforah is deeply felt across the entire Navy-Marine Corps team. He will be profoundly missed, and his dedicated service will not be forgotten."

Lance Cpl. Oforah was an infantry rifleman. He enlisted in the Marine Corps in Oct. 2023 and graduated from Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, in Feb. 2024. He completed the School of Infantry at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, and was assigned to 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment. At the time of his death, he was deployed with Battalion Landing Team 3/6, 22nd MEU (SOC), aboard the USS Iwo Jima.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are currently under investigation, according to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit.