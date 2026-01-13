Military accountability amendment introduced following the death of Navy sailor Angelina Resendiz

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A new amendment requires military accountability report on missing service members after a Norfolk-based Navy sailor's death.

This development comes six months after the death of Navy sailor Angelina Resendiz, who was last seen at Naval Station Norfolk. The amendment aims to bring new accountability to military protocols for missing personnel cases.

25 News spoke with Angie's mother, Esmeralda Castle, who believes the change could help prevent future tragedies.

"I think we have plenty of regulation - but there isn't any accountability," Castle said. "Congress has enacted certain rules for the military to follow but who makes sure that each and every command is being enacted and followed and put in place."

Under the amendment, the Secretary of Defense must submit a report to Congress detailing how many service members found deceased over the past 10 years were initially classified as "AWOL" or "unauthorized absence" instead of "duty status whereabouts unknown," also known as DUSTWUN.

The report must also outline how using the AWOL designation may have impacted response times in those cases.

Castle claims Navy officials waited more than three days after speaking with her before issuing a missing person alert for Angie.

"More could have been done that would have alleviated a lot of heartache on both sides, they could have prevented loss of life if they treated this whole situation differently," Castle said.

Texas Congressman Vicente Gonzalez helped author the amendment.

In a press release he says in part:

"This report is an important step towards ensuring that any service member who goes missing receives the proper classification and investigatory response which can be the crossroads between life or death." Vincente Gonzalez

25 News reached out to Navy officials for comment on this amendment but have not yet heard back.

As for Angie's mother, she believes real change must start at the top.

"There should have been some protections in place, for him and for everyone else and nothing was put in place. The lack of accountability starts with leadership and ends with leadership," Castle said.

Castle tells 25 News one of her next goals is to push for an independent investigation into Angie's case.

