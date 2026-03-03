Naval Station Norfolk tightens security standards for visitors

Naval Station Norfolk has suspended their "Trusted Traveler Program," according to a social media post made Monday.

This program allowed authorized personnel heading into the base to vouch for passengers in their vehicle. Now, visitors will need to be accompanied by a sponsor and they will need to get a valid visitor pass from the base's Pass & ID office.

This updated policy for visitors will also be applied to Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, according to a social media post made Monday.

Restrictions are also impacting Hampton Roads Transit’s Paratransit service, which will not be entering Naval Station Norfolk as of Monday. HRT says this change was prompted due to "enhanced security restrictions." Paratransit customers must use the Base Express for travel through the gates or on the base.

The off-base bus stop is the Naval Exchange. Customers should expect delays at all local military installations, according to HRT.