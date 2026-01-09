Mother arrested in Texas after alleged parental abduction investigation: SPD

SUFFOLK, Va. — The mother of two young girls whom officers said they were investigating as a potential parental abduction has been found and arrested, Suffolk police said Friday.

Breone’a Haskett Lee and her two children, 7-year-old Angel Blake and 6-year-old A’Briella Blake, were found safely in Texas, according to Suffolk police. The potential parental abduction was first reported on Dec. 7, 2025. Police say Haskett Lee took her children from their Suffolk home to go Christmas shopping and never returned.

Police say their investigation eventually revealed that Haskett Lee brought the children to her home in Dallas, Texas, and enrolled them in school there. Lee does not have primary custody and did not have permission to take the children out of Virginia, according to Suffolk police.

After News 3 initially reported the search for Haskett Lee and her daughters, she reached out to Suffolk reporter Jessica Davis and shared documentation indicating she had joint custody, but not primary physical custody.

According to the documentation, Haskett Lee filed a motion to squash and dismiss the warrant for her arrest on parental kidnapping charges, based on an August 2025 joint custody order from Portsmouth Juvenile & Domestic Relations District (JDR) Court.

The order says Haskett Lee shares joint legal care and custody, with "primary physical custody" to the father, and "reasonable and liberal parenting time to mother."

Haskett Lee disputed the potential charges against her when previously speaking to News 3.

News 3 has reached out to Suffolk police to clarify on what charges Haskett Lee was arrested. We'll update this story when we hear back.