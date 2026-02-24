Lakeland High students in Suffolk hold ICE protest

SUFFOLK, Va. — Students at Lakeland High School in Suffolk walked out of their classes around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday to hold a peaceful protest against policies related to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

WTKR News 3 Suffolk reporter Jessica Davis was there as dozens of students walked out.

The Suffolk students joined the chorus of other local high schoolers who have walked out for ICE protests in the last few weeks.

On Friday, students from several Virginia Beach high schools participated; earlier last week, Norfolk students walked out; and the week before, multiple Chesapeake school students held their protests.

The students said they are protesting the "injustice" perpetrated by ICE officers in places like Minneapolis, where violent clashes with the public made national headlines.