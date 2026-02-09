LDS Church plans new temple in Suffolk

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is building a new temple in Suffolk, bringing the number of temples in Virginia to four.

The planned 18,850 square foot, one-story temple will be on a 23-acre site off Harbour View Boulevard and Bridge Road in Suffolk, alongside an adjacent Distribution Center.

Below is a rendering of the temple.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Virginia has over 100,000 Latter-day Saints that meet in around 210 congregations, according to the church.

“Increased time in the temple will help us prepare for the Second Coming of our Savior, Jesus Christ,” President Russell M. Nelson said after the Norfolk Virginia Temple announcement in April 2025.

Temples differ from regular chapels. Chapels are for Sunday worship services and other weekday activities, while the temple is meant for "sacred ceremonies that unite families forever," according to the church.

“The coastal Saints of the Hampton Roads area are so excited for the Norfolk VA Temple," said Mark Smith, president of Chesapeake Virginia Stake. "It will finally allow the members to participate in sacred ordinances and return home to their families quickly. This location will be a perfect sanctuary for our local military members and those coming for a short stay while training… We could not be more blessed.”

No groundbreaking date has been announced yet.