Pughsville residents question the City of Suffolk's commitment to improvements

SUFFOLK, Va. — News 3 is following through on issues that Pughsville residents say they've been dealing with for years. On Monday, I took those concerns to city leaders. Now, I'm back in the neighborhood, getting reaction from residents on what those leaders had to say.

From drainage issues to a lack of sidewalks in Pughsville, Suffolk Mayor Mike Duman addressed community concerns during a recent interview.

"I believe we've done a very equitable job allocating resources to the Pughsville community," Duman said.

On Tuesday, I shared what the mayor had to say with Carolyn White, an advocate for the Pughsville Civic League.

When asked how she felt about the mayor's response, White was skeptical.

"Well after listening to our mayor yesterday, I truly can say that he's been telling us those lies for years," White said.

City leaders told me funding for sidewalks and drainage in Pughsville is included in Suffolk's capital improvement plan. But White questions how that money is being used, saying she remembers a similar allocation being discussed years ago, with little change on the ground.

"They keep putting aside money for Pughsville but we never see it enter our community. So no I don't believe what the mayor is saying but I'm glad that the council gets to play a part, they can voice their opinion and take a vote," White said.

After hearing from city leaders, residents say they're glad the conversation is continuing. White also acknowledges the efforts of the interim deputy city manager.

But residents say they still have lingering questions about how the city cares for their neighborhood.

"We aren't giving up, we aren't giving up about the boundary lines, we aren't giving up about the drainage we aren't giving up about the sidewalks and we want to make our community just as nice and pleasant as all these other communities that they've already built up around us," White said.