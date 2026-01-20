Suffolk police seek more officers, third precinct as city grows

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk's population continues to grow, and police say crime is dropping alongside the expansion. Over the last three years, crime has decreased 26% in the city, according to police data.

Police Chief James Buie said crime could drop even further if the department were fully staffed. Currently, the department is down six percent in sworn law enforcement, which equals about twelve officers.

News 3 has reported on police recruiting efforts in cities across Hampton Roads, including Suffolk. Chief Buie said those efforts are paying off, and in the next few months they'll only be able to hire two or three officers because of availability.

"We're filling up and we're getting to that point where we haven't been in a very long time is that we have to limit the amount of people that we can send to our academy because our ranks are full," Buie said.

This budget year, the chief is asking for 24 new positions - not just for officers, but additional staff to work in the department's third precinct.

"The third precinct is way overdue its something we needed 10 years ago or even longer," Buie said.

In October, he spoke about how the city's growth is driving the need. According to the US Census in 2010, Suffolk's population was a little over 80,000. In 2024, that number jumped to 103,000 people.

"I should be here asking for the fourth precinct, and I'm asking for the 3rd because we're just behind. In order to provide our citizens, the safety they deserve and that they need then we have to grow with the city," Buie said.

That growth now includes more officers and a long-discussed third precinct, something Chief Buie said will be key as Suffolk continues to expand.