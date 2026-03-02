Military family support resources highlighted locally amid rising Iran conflict

NORFOLK, Va. — Military family support resources are being highlighted in Hampton Roads as conflict in Iran escalates following strikes by the United States and Israel targeting the country’s missile and nuclear infrastructure on Saturday.

Local organizations say they are stepping up to support military families during this time.

The Armed Services YMCA of Hampton Roads released a statement addressing the situation.

"The Armed Services YMCA of Hampton Roads remains steadfast in our commitment to supporting military service members and their families, especially during times of uncertainty and crisis. As events unfold in the Middle East, our focus is on creating stability, consistency, and a sense of normalcy for the families who rely on us every day. Through our child development programs, family support services, and food assistance, we are ensuring that military spouses and children have a safe, supportive environment where they feel connected and cared for.

We understand that this is an especially emotional and challenging time for many in our community. The Armed Services YMCA of Hampton Roads stands ready to serve, strengthening our military families so they can remain resilient during this difficult time."

Blue Star Families was also contacted. While the Hampton Roads chapter does not launch until April, the organization shared what it is doing to support military families nationwide.

“Blue Star Families is the nation’s largest military and veteran family support organization, bridging the gap between military families and the American public to create vibrant communities of mutual support. Blue Star Families Chapters provide connections for military families, including local spaces for relationship building at in-person Coffee Connects and other community events. Military Families Outdoors programming offers shared outdoor experiences that support mental and physical well-being. Our digital Blue Star Neighborhood offers virtual spaces for connection and resources, including tips for deployments."

Blue Star Family is launching their Blue Star Families Hampton Roads Chapter on April 24, marking it their 14th chapter. The organization, invites those who are military-connected, as well as civilian supporters to join.