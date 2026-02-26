Three displaced from apartment fire on Holladay Street: SFR

SUFFOLK, Va. — Three people were displaced following an apartment fire on Holladay Street Wednesday evening, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue.

Crews arrived to the 200 block of Holladay Street around 7:26 p.m. for a reported apartment fire. At the scene, smoke was seen billowing from the second floor of the apartment building. After creating a ventilation hole in the roof, the fire was placed under control at 8:15 p.m., according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue says there were no injuries reported. Three adults were displaced and will receive assistance from the American Red Cross. Dominion Virginia Power assisted in restoring power to the apartments.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue.