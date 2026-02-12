Rabid cat euthanized in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — A cat tested positive for rabies in Suffolk, according to the Suffolk Health Department.

The cat was taken from the 100 block of Robertson Street in Whaleyville to a veterinary clinic for evaluation. The cat was humanely euthanized and tested for rabies due to the extent of its symptoms and health condition, according to the health department.

Angela Tillery, the health director for the Western Tidewater Health District, provided recommendation for Suffolk residents to protect their families and pets from rabies:



If your pet has been in contact with an animal that might be rabid, contact Suffolk Animal Control at 757-514-7855 or the Suffolk Health Department at 757-514-4751.

Seek prompt medical treatment for any animal bite to ensure timely evaluation and treatment. All animal exposures must be taken seriously.

Do not approach wild or stray animals, especially raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, cats and dogs.

Ensure all pet dogs, cats and ferrets have current rabies vaccinations. Consult your veterinarian, Suffolk Animal Control, or the Suffolk Health Department if you have any questions about pet vaccinations.

Confine your pets to your property.

Securely seal garbage containers with lids.

Virginia law requires all dogs and cats older than 4 months to be vaccinated against rabies. Contact the Suffolk Health Department at 757-514-4751 or Suffolk Animal Control at 757-514-7855 for more information on rabies.