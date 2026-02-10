Man arrested after trying to enter Suffolk elementary school: SPD

SUFFOLK, Va. — A 46-year-old man has been arrested after trying to enter a Suffolk elementary school unauthorized, according to Suffolk police.

Nansemond Parkway Elementary School was put on a precautionary lockdown after Suffolk Emergency Communications received a call of a suspicious person on the school's campus.

On arrival, Suffolk police arrested Taurus Lapin and charged him with trespassing and disorderly conduct in public places.

Police say they canvassed the school's campus and determined there were no further threats. Lapin did not enter the school, and no injuries were reported.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to SPD.