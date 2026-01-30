Where to find warm shelter in Suffolk this winter

SUFFOLK, Va. — With freezing temperatures expected this weekend, Suffolk is mobilizing community resources to ensure people experiencing homelessness have access to warm shelter, meals, and support services.

Multiple shelter options are available for residents in need of overnight accommodation during the cold snap.

The City of Suffolk's Western Tidewater Shelter

Suffolk's first city-operated shelter primarily serves single adults and currently has 37 beds, with approximately 26 already occupied. The facility does not house couples together, but city leaders say they will accommodate anyone who urgently needs shelter by utilizing community rooms and additional mats if necessary.

Pets are not permitted inside the shelter, but staff coordinates with Animal Control to provide temporary care for animals belonging to shelter guests.

Contact the Crisis Hotline at (757) 587-4202.

Coalition Against Poverty in Suffolk (CAPS)

CAPS continues operating its winter shelter program, offering additional overnight beds for those in need.

To access the CAPS shelter, individuals should meet at the bus station located at 326 North Main Street or follow the shelter bus by 6 p.m. Shelter hours run from 6:30 p.m. to 7 a.m., and meals are included with stays, including dinner, breakfast, and a bagged lunch.

Additional Support Services

ForKids, Inc. provides comprehensive assistance including food support, mobility services, and both short- and long-term housing solutions. Anyone in Suffolk needing help finding shelter can contact the ForKids Inc Crisis Hotline at 757-587-4202 for guidance.

City officials emphasize that the current shelter focus remains on keeping people safe and healthy during extreme weather conditions. Full wraparound services and additional support programs are still under development.

For immediate assistance or more information, residents can call the ForKids Crisis Hotline at 757-587-4202.